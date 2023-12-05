Hackers publish Baden city data on darknet

According to NZZ, a backup copy of Baden's central database was hacked. The city authorities have not received a ransom demand. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

read aloud pause

X

Hackers have published large amounts of data from the Swiss city of Baden on the darknet, it has been confirmed.

This content was published on December 5, 2023 - 09:05

Keystone-SDA

NZZ online first reported the data theft on Monday. Data from the city of Baden, located in northern Switzerland, has been available for download on a hacker forum since last week, including tables with the names and addresses of residents.

In addition to partially public data, such as the city's budget from 2013 to 2023, the NZZ reported the release of sensitive information, such as parts of accounts and a list of people who have been cremated.

+ Explainer: how vulnerable is Switzerland to cyber-attacks?

“The data leak probably comes from an older security gap. We have closed various security gaps and taken security measures in the last few months,” said Nicole Meier Doka, a spokesperson for the city of Baden.

According to NZZ, a back-up copy of the city’s central database was hacked. The city authorities have not received a ransom demand.

+ Hackers steal Swiss police and customs data

Investigations are currently underway into how the hackers got the data, Meier said. It remains unclear whether data from the city of Aarau is also affected. In 2019, the two largest cities in Aargau merged their IT systems.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative