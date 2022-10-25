National exhibition: Two projects sign declaration of cooperation

The Globe of Science and Innovation at the entrance of CERN was the most visited pavilion at Switzerland's national exhibition Expo.02 Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

Two projects in the running for a future national exhibition, Nexpo and X27, have signed a declaration of cooperation, they announced on Tuesday. This opens the door to a joint bid.

For the seventh national exhibition in Swiss history, “the spirit is not one of competition, but of cooperation”, Christina Hanke, commercial director of Nexpo, said in a statement.

She added that the two projects share a common vision of a sustainable and decentralised national exhibition. They intend to “stimulate discussions on how we want to live together in Switzerland in the 21st century”.

Nexpo is an initiative launched by the ten largest cities in Switzerland. It currently brings together 25 cities and municipalities from 17 cantons. The X27 project, which focuses on innovation, is led by a group of “makers of the future”. The two projects are already working together on content and communication.

To date, there are two other national exhibition projects. Svizra27 is a national exhibition in northwestern Switzerland supported by cantons Aargau, Solothurn, Jura and Basel. Muntagna is a project of the Alpine cantons Valais, Bern, Graubünden, Uri and Ticino, which would take place over several years.

At the end of June, the government and the cantons said they were in favour of a new national exhibition to succeed Expo.02, but they did not want to be the initiators. The question of financial support remains open.

Swiss National Exhibitions have been held six times since 1883, showcasing advancements in the industry and craftsmanship. They are considered a snapshot of the country’s spiritual and intellectual state at a specific time.

