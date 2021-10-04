Smuggler busted with ‘a bit of Swiss cheese’
A German man has been caught trying to smuggle 240 kilos of cheese out of Switzerland. The man has form when it comes to cheese-smuggling and now faces criminal proceedings.
German customs officers apprehended the 51-year-old at the border in northeastern Switzerland, the authorities said in a statementExternal link on Monday.
At first he said he didn’t have anything to declare, but when officers went to take a closer look in his vehicle, he admitted there might be “a bit of cheese from Switzerland” on board. The officials then uncovered several large wheels.
The man had to pay €680 (CHF733) in import duties. However, it turned out that he was by no means a first-time offender and had already imported large quantities of cheese from Switzerland without declaring it.
The authorities have therefore opened criminal proceedings on suspicion of tax evasion.
