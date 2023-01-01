Swiss ring in the New Year without corona restrictions

Fireworks illuminate the night sky over Zurich during the New Year's Eve celebrations, on Sunday, January 1, 2023 © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

People have flocked to New Year’s Eve celebrations in Switzerland this year, enjoying the first coronavirus restriction-free events for the first time in two years. The unseasonably mild temperatures also helped draw crowds.

This content was published on January 1, 2023 - 10:53

Keystone-SDA/ilj

People gathered at Lake Zurich to witness the "Silvesterzauber" (New Year's Eve magic) fireworks which took place just after midnight.

Like many large New Year's Eve celebrations in Switzerland, it had been cancelled the past two years due to the pandemic.

According to the organisers, 150,000 people were expected at the event.

Large New Year's Eve celebrations were also held in other Swiss cities. In Geneva, there was a big party by the lake with live concerts, as well as the traditional fireworks.

There were also fireworks at Lake Geneva next to the famous water fountain "Le Jet d'Eau", left, during New Year celebrations, in Geneva © Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

Basel, however, had to do without the usual fireworks because no sponsors could be found.

Temperatures have been high in Switzerland over the New Year period. New Year’s Eve saw temperatures rise to 20°C in canton Jura. Meteorologists blame warm air from the subtropics for the unseasonably warm weather.

Articles in this story Debunked: What we thought was true about Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative