Switzerland swelters in hot temperatures

Temperatures of the Aare river in the Swiss capital, Bern, reached a record 23.9°Celsius on Wednesday. Keystone/Anthony Anex

A heatwave is continuing to hold many parts of Switzerland in its grip despite some heavy thunderstorms.

Temperatures reached 36.7°Celsius (98.0°Fahrenheit) in the city of Geneva on Wednesday, slightly down on the previous day.

An increasing number of local and regional authorities have announced a ban on open fires and fireworks near forests as a precautionary measure.

Water levels in several rivers and lakes have dropped low as experts warn of a serious risk for fish and reptiles.

The authorities in mountain resort of Nendaz decided to refill a mountain lake situated at more 2,200m above sea level. The Tracouet LakeExternal link is home to a large population of amphibians and exceptional alpine flora.

The river Aare, popular with swimmers in the Swiss capital, Bern, reached a record 23.9°C for the first time, according to officials.

Thunderstorms and hail notably in the Bernese Oberland region and in western Switzerland brought temporary relief, but temperatures are expected to remain high.

