Zurich snowman set to explode live on television

Those were the days: the Böögg prepares to explode on a packed Sechseläutenplatz in April 2019 © Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Zurich’s Sechseläuten spring parade has been cancelled owing to Covid-19 for the second year in a row, but the burning of the Böögg will this year go ahead – without spectators but with live television coverage.

This content was published on March 8, 2021 - 18:51

Keystone-SDA/ts

The Böögg is a snowman-like effigy who represents the long winter months and whose head is packed with explosives. Depending on how long his head takes to explode predicts how long and warm summer will be – although some meteorologists question this.

A possible location for the alternative Böögg immolation was currently being sought, the Central Committee of the Zurich Guilds said on Monday. The Sechseläutenplatz, where the event is traditionally held, was out of the question, the committee said.

The event could also be held outside canton Zurich, it added. Wherever it ends up taking place, the burning of the Böögg can be seen on April 19 at 6pm on Swiss public television, SRF.



