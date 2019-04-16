Notre-Dame Cathedral has been a World Heritage Site since 1991 and is one of the world's most visited tourist destinations, drawing some 13 million people each year.

(Keystone)

Swiss President Ueli Maurer has expressed sympathy on behalf of the government over the devastating fire that engulfed the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday evening.

In a message posted on the Twitter account of the Federal Council spokesperson, President Maurer expressed, “our deep sorrow to see in the middle of Paris a monument so dear to our hearts destroyed by flames”.

Maurer is one of many heads of state who reacted with shock and grief at the fire that broke out shortly before 7pm Paris time. The flames tore through the 12th-century cathedral situated on an island in the Seine River in the heart of Paris.

On Tuesday morning authorities said the fire was “under control” after several hours and approximately 400 firefighters worked to salvage what remained of the cathedral. The fire caused the spire and roof to collapse but the structure of the building was salvaged and French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the monument.

French authorities indicated that an investigation has been opened into the cause of the fire. No one was killed but a firefighter was seriously injured.

Notre-Dame Cathedral has been a World Heritage Site since 1991 and is one of the world's most visited tourist destinations, drawing some 13 million people each year.

Keystone-SDA/jdp

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram