Xi and Maurer (centre) during the welcome ceremony in Beijing on Monday.

Swiss President Ueli Maurer has been received by the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, for a state visit at the end of a week-long visit to China.

The talks on Monday focused on strengthening relations, notably on economic and finance matters, according to a government statementexternal link.

Bilateral ties are at a “historic high in terms of frequency of visits and the range of common topics” covering finance, taxes, science and human rights, stated Maurer.

Both sides signed a declaration of intent to boost cooperation on trade, investment and finance under the so-called Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The agreement seeks to improve conditions and facilitate cooperation between businesses from Switzerland and China in third markets.

During the week-long visit to China, Maurer, who holds the portfolio as finance minister in the Swiss government, also met his Chinese counterpart, Liu Kun, as well as the prime minister, Li Keqiang.

Maurer, leading a finance and business delegation, attended an international forum of the Belt and Road Initiative in Beijing last week.



