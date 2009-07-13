Study finds tattoo ink to be substandard

Tattoos could present greater health risks than previously believed after a federal study found gross deficiencies in ink standards and ingredients.
The Federal Health Office on Monday said researchers studied 152 ink samples used for tattoos. They found four out of five samples did not meet statutory codes and forty per cent of the samples tested had bans against their use.
Some unapproved substances in the ink could lead to cancer, the office said. Ten samples studied contained carcinogenic nitrogen compounds while 35 more used unapproved dyes. Twenty-two samples had potential allergens.
Hygiene was also a problem, the study found. A microbiological survey revealed 35 sealed or newly opened samples had traces of germs that could lead to infection. Ink containers were often not labeled properly either, the office said.
A cantonal laboratory in Basel carried out the study using samples gathered from 16 cantons.
The government has demanded ink manufacturers and handlers bring their products up to health code standards. Officials said they would perform another round of tests using new samples at a later, unspecified date to see if the demands had been met.
