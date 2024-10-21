‘A dream come true’: preservation and restoration of historic Swiss chalets in Canada

Ilona Spaar and Johann Roduit have put a lot of time and passion into saving the Edelweiss Village. SWI swissinfo.ch

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Previously threatened with demolition, the historic homes of Swiss mountain guides in Canada’s Rocky Mountains have been rescued and woken from their slumber thanks to two Swiss Abroad. To mark the 125th anniversary of Swiss guides coming to Canada, SWI swissinfo.ch spoke to the two rescuers.

5 minutes

Ilona Spaar and Johann Roduit, both Swiss Abroad, have fought side by side to preserve the historic former homes of the Swiss mountain guides in Canada’s Rocky Mountains.

Hired by the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) around 1900 to guide tourists across the numerous mountain peaks, Swiss mountain guides had an exceptional global reputation. They were experts in their field and completed innumerable first ascents of 3,000-metre peaks in the Rockies. They also contributed significantly to the fact that Western Canada is so well known for its mountain culture today. The lasting influence of the Swiss mountain guides even resulted in some mountain peaks being named after them.

More

More Chalet stay or chalet go? Preserving Swiss heritage in Canada This content was published on Two Swiss Abroad want to secure the future of Edelweiss Village in the Rocky Mountains, the former home of Swiss mountain guides. Read more: Chalet stay or chalet go? Preserving Swiss heritage in Canada

Three years ago the “Swiss Edelweiss Village”, the former home of the guides, was up for sale. “An incredibly unique opportunity to own Canadian history!” was how the estate agent advertised it at the time. The six historic Swiss chalets in the Rocky Mountains could be purchased for CAD $2.3 million (nearly CHF1.5 million).

What was touted as Canadian history is in fact also part of Swiss history. The possible loss of this Swiss history touched many people in Canada, and the fate of the chalets also moved people internationally.

More

More Iconic ‘Swiss village’ in the Rocky Mountains goes on sale This content was published on The future of six historic chalets in the Canadian village of Golden hangs in the balance as they go up for sale. Read more: Iconic ‘Swiss village’ in the Rocky Mountains goes on sale

About a year ago, a buyer was found for the six wooden chalets. After extensive renovation and refurbishment, as of a few weeks ago tourists have been able to stay overnight in the heritage buildings, and the renovation and thus the rescue of the village was celebrated on the 125th anniversary of the Swiss mountain guides in Canada.

SWI swissinfo.ch: Three years ago, the chalets of the Swiss mountain guides were up for sale. Now we’re sitting here on the terrace of the Hermann chalet. You even slept in the house of pioneering guides Edward and Walter Feuz. What does this day mean to you?

Ilona Spaar: A dream has come true. Three years ago, Johann Roduit and I realised that we had to do something to save the chalets.

More

More When Swiss mountain guides met Canadian landscape artists This content was published on Shari Zisk-Feuz’s great-grandfather was one of the famous Swiss mountain guides in the Canadian Rocky Mountains. She’s now visiting Switzerland. Read more: When Swiss mountain guides met Canadian landscape artists

It was our vision that the history of the Swiss mountain guides and these chalets would not be lost and that the chalets would be open to the public. It is simply fantastic and very emotional that we have achieved this with our foundation.

Johann Roduit: It really is amazing what has happened here in the last three years. And it’s confirmation that just a few people can make a difference, even if there were many obstacles. That’s really encouraging.

The chalet of the Haesler Jr. family, built in 1911. SWI swissinfo.ch

SWI: What is your favourite thing about the renovated chalets?

J.R.: That all the chalets are still here, and that history can live on, because the preservation of cultural heritage is not as firmly established in Canada as it is in Switzerland. The fact that they are open to the public is also important for us.

I.S.: What stands out for me is that these remnants of history have survived and integrated contemporary design. For me, that’s not a contradiction.

The logo of the 125th anniversary. Swiss Edelweiss Foundation

SWI: What have been the biggest challenges in the last three years?

J.R.: Balancing the financing of cultural heritage with economic interest and tourism is a major challenge. The reality is that a project that is not economically viable is not an attractive investment.

SWI: What was the biggest motivation?

I.S.: The history of these houses and what they stand for. I got to know the descendants of the mountain guides when I was writing my book, Swiss GuidesExternal link. These direct descendants are no longer with us, and I felt responsible for ensuring that this heritage survives.

J.R.: I couldn’t believe that cultural heritage could simply be sold off and disappear as a result. It was important to me that people realise the significance of this piece of Swiss history in Canada.

SWI: What made you decide to celebrate this anniversary now? Did you take the rescue of the chalets as an opportunity to organise the 125 Years of Swiss Mountain Guides event?

I.S.: We wanted to organise something one way or another – 125 years is an important anniversary. But it is a happy coincidence that we can celebrate both today.

SWI: Now the chalets have been saved, do you still need the Swiss Edelweiss Village Foundation?

J.R.: The first chapter has been written, now we want to start the next chapter, because there is still a lot to do. For example, raising awareness of its historic value and curating the artefacts from the chalets that were donated to the foundation.

I.S.: We will sit down with the members of the foundation to ring in the next phase. We look forward to continuing our work.

Translated from German by Katherine Price/ts

More Debate Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger Do you live abroad? Are there places with Swiss history near you? Do you know of any places, buildings or works of art in your country of residence that are closely linked to the history of Swiss emigration? Join the discussion View the discussion

More

More Everything you need to know about the Swiss Abroad Portraits, politics and perspectives. Sign up for the most relevant coverage of the Swiss Abroad. Read more: Everything you need to know about the Swiss Abroad

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative