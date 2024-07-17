Anniversary Trip to the Square of the Swiss Abroad

Participants of the 100th Conference of the Swiss Abroad board the boat to Brunnen and are greeted by alphorn player, Fredy Fuchs. Thomas Kern / Swissinfo.ch

The 100th Congress of the Swiss Abroad wrapped up on Saturday, July 14, with a boat trip across Lake Lucerne to the Swiss Abroad Square in Brunnen, canton Schwyz.

Switzerland has many faces, and each has many stories to tell. I am interested in the country in all its diversity. I write about agriculture and banks, diplomats and folk-style wrestlers, but also industrial excellence and cultural achievements. Thomas Kern Thomas Kern was born in Switzerland in 1965. Trained as a photographer in Zürich, he started working as a photojournalist in 1989. He was a founder of the Swiss photographers agency Lookat Photos in 1990. Thomas Kern has won twice a World Press Award and has been awarded several Swiss national scholarships. His work has been widely exhibited and it is represented in various collections. Other language: 1 Deutsch de Jubiläumsfahrt zum Auslandschweizer-Platz Original Read more: Jubiläumsfahrt zum Auslandschweizer-Platz

The Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) said that the Square symbolises the bond between Swiss citizens living across the world and their homeland.

The first Congress of the Swiss Abroad was held in Basel in 1918. Due to several cancellations during the Second World War and the Covid-19 pandemic, the 100th edition could not be held until 2024.

Previous Next After the 100th edition of the Congress of the Swiss Abroad, the participants meet in front of the KKL for a boat trip to Brunnen. Thomas Kern / Swissinfo.ch Participants of the 100th Conference of the Swiss Abroad board the boat to Brunnen and are greeted by alphorn player, Fredy Fuchs. Thomas Kern / Swissinfo.ch The short boat trip has ample opportunity for pictures that the Swiss Abroad can share in their new homes. Thomas Kern / Swissinfo.ch Lunch is served during the journey to Brunnen: Älplermakronen (Alpine macaroni). Thomas Kern / Swissinfo.ch The Swiss Abroad enjoy the boat trip from Lucerne to Brunnen. Thomas Kern / Swissinfo.ch Participants cultivate old friendships and make new ones. Thomas Kern / Swissinfo.ch The short boat trip boasts beautiful landscapes and many opportunities for photos. Thomas Kern / Swissinfo.ch OSA President Filippo Lombardi gives an interview to a local journalist on the lakeside promenade at the edge of the Swiss Abroad square. Thomas Kern / Swissinfo.ch The congress participants have spent the last few days around Lake Lucerne. Some participants already have their luggage packed for the travel to their other home. Thomas Kern / Swissinfo.ch On arrival in Brunnen, the participants are greeted with the sound of alphorns on the Swiss Abroad Square. Thomas Kern / Swissinfo.ch Swiss at heart but representing New Zealand on his feet – a typical OSA participant. Thomas Kern / Swissinfo.ch Participants of the Swiss Community Youth Camp. Thomas Kern / Swissinfo.ch The words of welcome from the head of canton Schwyz’s government, Michael Stähli, and the mayor of Ingenbohl, Norbert Mettler, are followed by a joint singing of the Swiss Pslam. Thomas Kern / Swissinfo.ch The participants of the OSA youth camp visit the Swiss Abroad Square in Brunnen at the end of their two-week camp. Thomas Kern / Swissinfo.ch The Swiss Abroad enjoy a slice of cake in celebration of the 100th Congress of the Swiss Abroad. Thomas Kern / Swissinfo.ch OSA President Filippo Lombardi poses with participants of the Swiss Community Youth Camp on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Thomas Kern / Swissinfo.ch Picture 1

To celebrate the anniversary, attendees enjoyed a boat trip from Lucerne to Brunnen, where a ceremony was held at the Square of the Swiss Abroad. The OSA highlighted the changes in emigration patterns from Switzerland since 1918. Historically, Swiss nationals emigrated and seldom returned to their homeland. Today, however, many individuals move abroad for a few years for professional reasons.

The excursion to Brunnen concluded the congress, which began on Thursday at the Culture and Congress Centre in Lucerne. The plenary session on Thursday and Friday covered topics such as the free movement of persons within the European Union and the people’s initiative “200 francs is enough!”, which aims to reduce the amount of the media licence fee in Switzerland. The delegates of the Swiss Abroad voted against the reduction.

The Congress of the Swiss Abroad also networking event. In addition to numerous sponsors, a number of Swiss institutions serving the Swiss Abroad were also in attendance in Lucerne.

Networking is a part of the Congress of the Swiss Abroad: Martin Käser, Basel City labour office, Christine Joray from SECO, Michele Malizia from the Swiss foreign ministry and Rainer Lüscher from the New Helvetic Society. swissinfo.ch / Balz Rigendinger