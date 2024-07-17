Anniversary Trip to the Square of the Swiss Abroad
The 100th Congress of the Swiss Abroad wrapped up on Saturday, July 14, with a boat trip across Lake Lucerne to the Swiss Abroad Square in Brunnen, canton Schwyz.
The Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) said that the Square symbolises the bond between Swiss citizens living across the world and their homeland.
The first Congress of the Swiss Abroad was held in Basel in 1918. Due to several cancellations during the Second World War and the Covid-19 pandemic, the 100th edition could not be held until 2024.
To celebrate the anniversary, attendees enjoyed a boat trip from Lucerne to Brunnen, where a ceremony was held at the Square of the Swiss Abroad. The OSA highlighted the changes in emigration patterns from Switzerland since 1918. Historically, Swiss nationals emigrated and seldom returned to their homeland. Today, however, many individuals move abroad for a few years for professional reasons.
The excursion to Brunnen concluded the congress, which began on Thursday at the Culture and Congress Centre in Lucerne. The plenary session on Thursday and Friday covered topics such as the free movement of persons within the European Union and the people’s initiative “200 francs is enough!”, which aims to reduce the amount of the media licence fee in Switzerland. The delegates of the Swiss Abroad voted against the reduction.
