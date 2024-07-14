Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Abroad

Swiss Abroad Congress wraps up in Brunnen, central Switzerland

Fifth Switzerland ends anniversary congress in Brunnen SZ
OSA president Filippo Lombardi with members of the Swiss Community's Youth Camp in Brunnen on Saturday. Keystone-SDA

The 100th Congress of the Swiss Abroad ended on Saturday with a visit to the Swiss Abroad Square in Brunnen, canton Schwyz.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

According to the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA), this location External linkin the centre of the Alpine nation symbolises the bond between the community of Swiss emigrants and their homeland.

The first Congress of the Swiss Abroad was held in Basel in 1918. Since the annual event was canceled during the Second World War and more recently during the coronavirus pandemic, the 100th edition was only held in 2024. Swiss emigrants at the congress celebrated the anniversary with a boat trip from Lucerne to Brunnen and a ceremony on the Swiss Abroad Square.

More

The OSA used the anniversary to highlight the shifts in patterns of emigration from Switzerland since 1918. Whereas 100 years ago, Swiss nationals tended to emigrate definitively, people today often only move abroad for a few years for professional reasons.

The trip to Brunnen marked the end of the congress, which began on Thursday at the KKL centre in Lucerne. The topics discussed at plenary sessions on Thursday and Friday were the free movement of persons agreement with the EU and the people’s initiative “200 francs is enough!”, which aims to significantly reduce the amount of the media licence fee in Switzerland. Delegates at the congress declared themselves against the initiative.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

russian embassy in bern

More

Swiss prosecutors investigate suspected Russian spy

This content was published on The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) is looking into a Russian agent and two others suspected of violating several laws. One arrest warrant has been issued.

Read more: Swiss prosecutors investigate suspected Russian spy

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR