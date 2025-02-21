BETA Switzerland Today
We begin with a survey revealing that the younger generation in Switzerland views the future with little optimism. There’s also fresh data from a study on glacier melt, and we discover who around the world enjoys visiting Switzerland the most.
The only item without statistics is an interview with Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency role this year, in which she defends herself against the storm of criticism she faced over the weekend.
The majority of the Swiss population, especially the younger generation, views the future with pessimism, according to a recent survey.
Yet, nine out of ten respondents say they are fairly or very satisfied with their current living conditions.
The 2025 edition of the Generations Barometer, conducted by the Sotomo research institute, reports a sharp decline in optimism since the last survey in 2023. Among the most telling findings from the surveyed individuals, 88% of people aged 18 to 35 feel they have little influence on society’s direction and doubt the future will improve.
The survey also highlights a sense of division within Swiss society. Two-thirds of respondents see splits along political lines, between rich and poor, and between urban and rural communities. Young people are particularly aware of generational divides – over half of those under 26 believe the gap with older generations is widening, while only 15% of the age group over-75 share this view.
In the workplace, however, different generations seem more united. Team spirit and appreciation are values important to all age groups. Of those surveyed, 57% aspire to a successful career, driven more by a sense of responsibility and independence than by traditional status symbols like power and prestige, which are losing their appeal.
Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter (pictured above), who also holds Switzerland’s rotating president position this year, has faced criticism for her comments on US Vice-President JD Vance’s fiery anti-European speech in Munich last Friday.
In his speech, Vance controversially claimed that Europe’s real enemy isn’t Russia or China but lies within – in governments that ignore the people and suppress dissent – hinting at the marginalisation of Germany’s far-right AfD party.
In an interview with newspaper Le Temps the next day, Keller-Sutter described Vance’s speech as “liberal in a very Swiss sense” and “an appeal to direct democracy“. Her comments drew sharp criticism in Switzerland, particularly from the political left.
Talking to Swiss public television, RTS, on Wednesday, Keller-Sutter defended herself, saying she had focused on “only one aspect” of Vance’s remarks.
Keller-Sutter explained, “I was only referring to the part where JD Vance talked about listening to the population and guaranteeing freedom of expression – not the rest. It’s not my place to judge what he said about the US or Europe.”
She added, “I didn’t feel included in his speech because the Swiss model is quite the opposite. People often say our politics are boring, but the fact that we have a government representing four parties, regular voting and a culture of open criticism – like what I’m receiving – shows that freedom of expression works in the Confederation.”
Whether this clarification will calm tensions remains to be seen.
Between 2000 and 2023, the world’s glaciers lost 5% of their volume, according to a study by the University of Zurich (UZH) published in the journal Nature.
Alarmingly, melting has accelerated by 36% since 2012 compared to the previous decade.
The research, which involved standardising data from across the globe, reveals that an average of 273 billion tonnes of ice have been lost annually since 2000. There are stark regional differences: Central Europe’s glaciers have shrunk by 39%, while Greenland and Antarctica have seen just 2% losses.
The melting of glaciers (excluding polar ice caps) has caused global sea levels to rise by 18 millimetres. “It might seem like a small increase, but it has a huge impact,” said UZH researcher Michael Zemp. “Every millimetre of sea level rise puts 300,000 more people at risk of flooding.”
Hotel overnight stays in Switzerland increased by 2.6% in 2024 thanks mainly to foreign visitors, setting a new all-time record. So, who visits Switzerland the most?
While domestic tourism remained stable (+0.1%), overnight stays by foreign visitors rose by 5.1% to 22 million out of a total of 42.8 million, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).
The biggest growth came from China, India and the United States. The US accounted for 13.9% more overnight stays than in 2023, making Americans the second-largest group of foreign visitors after Germans, whose numbers remained stable.
The UK, Switzerland’s third-largest tourism market, saw a 4.1% decline, while French visitors increased by 6.1% and Italian visitor numbers dipped slightly by 0.2%.
Notably, overnight stays by Indian tourists rose by 10.6%, while Chinese visitors increased by an impressive 46.6%. Despite this surge, Chinese tourism remains far below pre-pandemic levels, down 47.9% compared to 2019.
