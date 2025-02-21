BETA Switzerland Today

The majority of the Swiss population, especially the younger generation, views the future with pessimism, according to a recent survey.

Yet, nine out of ten respondents say they are fairly or very satisfied with their current living conditions.

The 2025 edition of the Generations Barometer, conducted by the Sotomo research institute, reports a sharp decline in optimism since the last survey in 2023. Among the most telling findings from the surveyed individuals, 88% of people aged 18 to 35 feel they have little influence on society’s direction and doubt the future will improve.

The survey also highlights a sense of division within Swiss society. Two-thirds of respondents see splits along political lines, between rich and poor, and between urban and rural communities. Young people are particularly aware of generational divides – over half of those under 26 believe the gap with older generations is widening, while only 15% of the age group over-75 share this view.

In the workplace, however, different generations seem more united. Team spirit and appreciation are values important to all age groups. Of those surveyed, 57% aspire to a successful career, driven more by a sense of responsibility and independence than by traditional status symbols like power and prestige, which are losing their appeal.