Fabian Molina, a Social Democratic Party parliamentarian from Zurich, has submitted a motion questioning whether the Swiss man’s body has been autopsied by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland. He also asked why Iran denied him consular protection and whether his case was linked to the Abedini/Sala case, a politically sensitive incident.

But first the story: in January 2025, a 64-year-old Swiss man died in an Iranian prison, allegedly by suicide. The Iranian authorities labelled him a “spy” who had entered the country as a tourist in October 2024 and had been arrested for photographing military installations. According to Aargauer Zeitung, the Swiss man was possibly used as a “pawn” in a geopolitical power play, in exchange the Iranian agent Mohamed Abedini, who lived in Lausanne.

On January 8, 2025, Abedini was released in Italy and Sala in Tehran. The Swiss spy is said to have taken his own life on January 9. According to the Aargauer Zeitung, it is not only the case itself that is puzzling, but also the person of the Swiss national who died so tragically. Although the Swiss national is said to have lived in Namibia, the Swiss community there does not know him. His stay in Iran also remains obscure. The paper asks: “Was he really just a naive tourist, or was he an agent disguised as an amateur photographer? If so, which state was he travelling for?”

The Swiss federal government is not commenting on ongoing criminal proceedings by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, foreign minister Ignazio Cassis told the House of Representatives this afternoon. “There are currently no indications of a possible link between the death of the Swiss citizen in January 2025 and the arrests of an Italian national in Iran and an Iranian national in Italy in December 2024.”