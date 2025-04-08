Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, will attend the informal meeting of the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) in Warsaw on Friday.

The aim is to strengthen European dialogue on international financial and tax issues. It will mark the first time Switzerland has participated in an EU ministerial meeting.

At the ECOFIN meeting, ministers will also discuss the implications of US tariff policy for Europe, according to a letter of invitation from the Polish EU Council presidency, obtained by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. Trade wars have a negative effect on both economies and labour markets, the council presidency notes. The EU, therefore, must respond by reducing internal trade barriers.

The agenda will also include a proposal for a European defence fund. This fund would serve as a centralised instrument for planning, procurement and financing in strategic areas. It would be open to non-EU countries, with membership based on contribution quotas.

When asked by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), the Swiss finance ministry confirmed that Switzerland would not participate in the defence fund discussions. The defence department added that it continues to examine whether such initiatives could be of interest: “No assessment has yet been made with regard to a possible defence fund.”