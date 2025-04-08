Switzerland Today
Stock markets are plummeting worldwide, and US tariffs continue to preoccupy Switzerland and dominate the headlines.
But there is also plenty to discover in the Swiss media beyond these issues. Today, I’ll give you an overview of other events currently moving the nation.
According to a study by Zürcher Kantonalbank, almost one in six homes in Switzerland is located in an area threatened by natural hazards. The cantons of Glarus (48%), Valais (36%) and Schwyz (30%) are particularly affected.
Flooding poses by far the greatest threat, followed by landslides. Numerous residential buildings in canton Basel Country are also at risk – unexpectedly so, given the region’s relatively flat terrain.
In Ticino, comparatively few homes are located in hazardous zones. However, when they are, they tend to be at greater risk: 46% fall into areas with medium to significant hazard levels.
According to the study, most of Switzerland is classified as having a low (62%) or medium (34%) hazard level. However, one in every 125 homes is situated in a zone deemed significantly hazardous. The study analysed hazard levels using official maps from 21 cantons.
Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, will attend the informal meeting of the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) in Warsaw on Friday.
The aim is to strengthen European dialogue on international financial and tax issues. It will mark the first time Switzerland has participated in an EU ministerial meeting.
At the ECOFIN meeting, ministers will also discuss the implications of US tariff policy for Europe, according to a letter of invitation from the Polish EU Council presidency, obtained by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. Trade wars have a negative effect on both economies and labour markets, the council presidency notes. The EU, therefore, must respond by reducing internal trade barriers.
The agenda will also include a proposal for a European defence fund. This fund would serve as a centralised instrument for planning, procurement and financing in strategic areas. It would be open to non-EU countries, with membership based on contribution quotas.
When asked by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), the Swiss finance ministry confirmed that Switzerland would not participate in the defence fund discussions. The defence department added that it continues to examine whether such initiatives could be of interest: “No assessment has yet been made with regard to a possible defence fund.”
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck South-East Asia at the end of March, with Myanmar especially hard hit. The humanitarian situation remains catastrophic. In response, Swiss Solidarity – in partnership with the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company – is holding a national day of solidarity today.
Funds are being raised to support earthquake victims across South-East Asia. Swiss Solidarity focuses on delivering aid where needs are greatest and where rapid deployment in collaboration with Swiss partner organisations is possible. Myanmar is currently of particular concern.
Ten days after the earthquake, the death toll continues to climb. So far, Myanmar’s ruling military junta reports 3,514 confirmed deaths, with another 210 people still missing. However, aid workers and eyewitnesses fear the real death toll could be much higher, according to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. Civil conflict and the approaching rainy season are compounding the crisis. Torrential rain has already begun, hindering relief operations and worsening conditions for survivors.
Founded by the SBC in 1946, Swiss Solidarity has spent almost 80 years raising money for people in need both in Switzerland and abroad. Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, is covering the fundraising campaign and has interviewed Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, as part of the event.
Have you ever heard of “Rethink Masculinity Day”? I must admit, this is the first I’ve come across it. Today, men in major Swiss cities are challenging traditional ideas of masculinity – by wearing skirts.
The campaign, Rethink Masculinity Day, questions established notions of manhood. Against the backdrop of figures such as Donald Trump and Elon Musk promoting a hyper-masculine ideal, men gathered early this morning in Bern, Zurich and Basel wearing skirts to make a statement.
The choice of clothing was deliberately provocative, says Jan Lindner in the Berner Zeitung / Der Bund. Lindner is part of Die Feministen (“The Feminists”), a group seeking to spark national conversation on masculinity and gender roles.
“When is a man a man?” asks Lindner. “Society accepts only a narrow range of masculinities.” Even a simple item of clothing, such as a skirt, can challenge entrenched stereotypes. For Lindner and his group, that’s reason enough to start rethinking masculinity.
