The Swiss government is hoping that a "deal" can be secured with the United States to avoid any hefty tariffs on imports of Swiss goods in the future: Switzerland is reportedly now promising to invest over CHF100 billion ($122 billion) in the US.
Today we also learn that a Swiss woman has been kidnapped in Niger. And the Eurovision Song Contest organising committee has revealed a few surprises.
After the Trump administration’s dramatic U-turn last week, suspending for three months the 31% tariff imposed on imports of Swiss goods, Bern reportedly wants to use the pause to prepare an economic counter-offensive that will involve billions of francs worth of investments.
According to the NZZ am Sonntag, Helene Budliger Artieda, the Swiss Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, has been instructed to present the US administration with a plan for massive investments by Swiss companies in the US over several years. The paper cited a figure: CHF150 billion.
The Swiss pharmaceutical sector is leading this counter-offensive: Novartis has already announced investments of CHF23 billion in the US, followed by over CHF10 billion for Roche.
Meanwhile, European stock markets, including the Swiss SMI, opened higher on Monday, after Trump exempted smartphones and computers from steep Chinese tariffs. In other news, the ongoing trade war has already cost the Swiss National Bank (SNB) CHF25 billion, mainly due to the fall in the US dollar.
A Swiss citizen from La Chaux-de-Fonds in canton Neuchâtel has been kidnapped in Niger, the Swiss foreign ministry confirmed today.
On Sunday evening a Swiss woman living in Niger was reportedly abducted from her home in Agadez, the largest city in the north of the country.
According to local media, the Swiss woman emigrated to the central Sahara region 30 years ago. A linguist, ethnologist and human resources manager by training, she is married to a Nigerien. Her abduction comes three months after the kidnapping of an Austrian woman in the same region.
The Swiss diplomatic representation in Niamey is in contact with the local authorities; clarifications are being sought. In the meantime, the Swiss foreign ministry is not commenting “for reasons of data protection and privacy”.
The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) today presented the official programme of the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, as well as the show and transport concept.
On May 11, Basel will host the grand opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest, accompanied by parties and music – from techno to brass band music. The traditional turquoise carpet – the longest in the contest’s history – will be rolled out.
To make it easier for the public to get around, Swiss Federal Railways and the Basel transport authority will be adapting timetables and providing special trains and trams.
The SBC, which is organising the event, is trying to be as inclusive as possible. The televised programme will feature subtitles in all national languages, as well as in sign language.
Left-wing parties maintained their grip on four seats in Geneva’s city government in the second round election on Sunday. Meanwhile, in canton Solothurn in northwest Switzerland, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party won a seat in the cantonal government for the first time.
Following Sunday’s elections, the share of seats among political parties in the Geneva city government remains unchanged.
The incumbents, Christina Kitsos (Social Democratic Party), Alfonso Gomez (Green Party) and Marie Barbey-Chappuis (The Centre Party), occupied the first three places. The People’s Party and the Geneva Citizens’ Movement failed to secure sufficient support due to the lack of political alliance on the right against the left-wing candidates.
The situation was quite different in canton Solothurn, where People’s Party candidate Sibylle Jeker was elected to the government; she came third. The party won a seat in government for the first time after eight attempts. The Greens lost their only seat.
