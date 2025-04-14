After the Trump administration’s dramatic U-turn last week, suspending for three months the 31% tariff imposed on imports of Swiss goods, Bern reportedly wants to use the pause to prepare an economic counter-offensive that will involve billions of francs worth of investments.

According to the NZZ am Sonntag, Helene Budliger Artieda, the Swiss Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, has been instructed to present the US administration with a plan for massive investments by Swiss companies in the US over several years. The paper cited a figure: CHF150 billion.

The Swiss pharmaceutical sector is leading this counter-offensive: Novartis has already announced investments of CHF23 billion in the US, followed by over CHF10 billion for Roche.

Meanwhile, European stock markets, including the Swiss SMI, opened higher on Monday, after Trump exempted smartphones and computers from steep Chinese tariffs. In other news, the ongoing trade war has already cost the Swiss National Bank (SNB) CHF25 billion, mainly due to the fall in the US dollar.