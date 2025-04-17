The Swiss woman recently kidnapped in Niger has been working on behalf of the local population for decades. Her current whereabouts remain unknown.

On Saturday evening, the 66-year-old woman (who sources in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung [NZZ] newspaper refer to as “Claudia”) was abducted from her home in the city of Agadez. More is now known about her life abroad.

“Why is a Swiss woman living in one of the most dangerous places in the world?” asks the NZZ. Reportedly, “Claudia” did not end up there involuntarily nor due to a thirst for adventure. In 1992, the then-head of human resources at the former Kreditanstalt bank in Zurich emigrated to Algeria, where she fell in love during a desert trip. She married a Tuareg man. After his sudden death, she moved to Agadez with her second husband.

Though her freedom in Niger was limited and she could not move around alone, even within the city, “Claudia” was reportedly happy with life. Together with another Swiss woman and local women, she founded a cooperative selling leather goods and handicrafts.

“She is deeply respected locally,” said the head of a local aid organisation, adding that her kidnapping has sparked outrage in the community. The Swiss foreign ministry has confirmed that the Swiss representation on the ground is in contact with local authorities and investigations are underway.