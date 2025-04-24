Two parliamentarians from all parties are allowed to view the original English version of the EU treaties – under strict conditions.

Previously, only a small group of diplomats and experts, along with Federal Council, had access to the texts, which is standard practice at this stage of intergovernmental negotiations. Following requests from several parties and in light of the importance of the dossier, access is now being extended to more people via a so-called “reading room”, a spokesperson for the Swiss foreign ministry confirmed to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).

In addition to parliamentary groups, members of the advisory group set up by the Federal Council in preparation for negotiations – such as Economiesuisse and the Swiss Trade Association – will also be allowed to view the documents. As the texts are confidential, anyone accessing them must sign a non-disclosure agreement; photos and copies are not permitted and only handwritten notes may be taken, Blick reports.

The final versions of the agreements are expected to be ready in May. The government plans to launch a public consultation in June, after which all treaty texts – including explanatory documents – will be published.