Demonstration in support of Palestine which took place in Geneva, April 12, 2025.

In its annual report, which was published last night, Amnesty International criticises Switzerland for an erosion of freedom to demonstrate.

The human rights organisation cites, among other examples, the case of Zurich – where a new law requires prior authorisation for demonstrations and allows police costs to be billed to organisers – and Geneva, where a bill seeks to ban certain protests in the city centre.

The Geneva senate is reacting to the growing number of politically motivated demonstrations, which have frustrated local shopkeepers. Amnesty also highlights how students at several schools were threatened with sanctions for participating in protests against the war in Gaza.

The report further criticises Switzerland for its “hesitation” in complying with the European Court of Human Rights ruling in favour of the Climate Elders. And regarding the recent parliamentary debate on suspending Swiss funding to the UNRWA, Amnesty questions Switzerland’s commitment to international law.

Given its humanitarian tradition, the report states, the country should “always, and unequivocally, uphold the global system of human rights protection”.