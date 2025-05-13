Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
The Federal Statistical Office provides much of today’s press review material, with two publications covering very different topics: family and gender roles on the one hand, and agriculture on the other.
We also look at the revival of artillery forts proposed by the head of the Swiss army, and examine the costs and benefits of the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, which goes live this evening.
Happy reading!
The head of the Swiss army, Thomas Süssli, is considering the recommissioning of several artillery forts located across the country, an old secret weapon dating back to the Cold War period.
Until 2003, the Swiss army operated a highly secretive network of bunkers equipped with heavy artillery, capable of destroying key infrastructure like roads and airports in the event of an invasion. In 2018, parliament decided to dismantle these fortifications, which appeared obsolete in a peaceful Europe. But the war in Ukraine has prompted a reassessment.
Speaking to Swiss public broadcasters, SRF and RTS, Süssli said that if the international situation deteriorates further, the bunkers’ firepower could be restored – with parliamentary approval.
In 2023, the army halted the sale of these bunkers to private individuals and associations. Until now, the plan had been to repurpose them as command centres or ammunition depots – not to reactivate their destructive capabilities.
“A child can grow up happy if cared for by a same-sex couple”: almost two-thirds of the Swiss population agree.
Some 64% of the Swiss population agreed with this statement in 2023, compared to just 40% in 2013.
Women hold more progressive views than men: in 2013, 47% of women agreed with the statement, compared to 32% of men. By 2023, these figures had risen to 72% and 56%, respectively.
The findings come from new data published today by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), based on a survey of Swiss residents aged 15 to 80 on attitudes toward family and so-called gender roles.
When asked whether “a man’s job is to earn a salary and provide for the family,” 39% said yes in 2013, but this fell to 24% in 2023.
A similar drop was recorded in the number of respondents who believe women are better suited to childcare. In 2013, 51% believed mothers were naturally better caregivers. By 2023, that figure had fallen to 35%.
The number of farms in Switzerland continues to decline, and for the first time since 2010, the number of organic farms has not increased, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).
In 2024, there were 47,075 farms in Switzerland, down 1.3% from the previous year. The agricultural sector employed 147,900 people, a decrease of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the average farm size grew to 22.1 hectares.
The number of organic farms remained steady at 7,889, marking the first time in 14 years with no growth. However, regional variations were significant: while the number of organic farms declined in cantons Valais and St Gallen, they increased in cantons Geneva, Zurich and Neuchâtel.
Switzerland’s total usable agricultural land in 2024 was 1,041,000 hectares: 58% meadows and pastures, 38% fields and the rest vineyards and orchards. The report also notes a 3.5% decline in cereals, now covering 136,400 hectares.
The semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) begin this evening in Basel. Ahead of the event, Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, explores its costs and potential economic benefits.
“One thing is certain: hosting a large-scale event requires a lot of money,” writes Swiss public broadcasters, SRF. Latest estimates place the cost of the ESC at around CHF60 million ($71 million), shared between the city of Basel (CHF35 million), the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (CHF20 million), SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company, and the European Broadcasting Union (CHF6 million).
Recent editions have ranged between CHF10 million and CHF70 million, making Basel among the most expensive. But what does the city get in return?
According to a study on the 2023 event held in Liverpool, Basel can expect an estimated CHF60 million in added value. Officials also hope it will have a lasting impact by boosting the city’s appeal as a host for future events.
SRF also points to the career benefits for participating artists. Swiss singer Remo Forrer, who represented Switzerland in Liverpool in 2023, has since been able to make a living solely from his music.
Translated from Italian using DeepL/amva
