The Fort de Dailly in canton Vaud was an artillery fort until 2003. It is currently used as a training site for Swiss army recruits.

The head of the Swiss army, Thomas Süssli, is considering the recommissioning of several artillery forts located across the country, an old secret weapon dating back to the Cold War period.

Until 2003, the Swiss army operated a highly secretive network of bunkers equipped with heavy artillery, capable of destroying key infrastructure like roads and airports in the event of an invasion. In 2018, parliament decided to dismantle these fortifications, which appeared obsolete in a peaceful Europe. But the war in Ukraine has prompted a reassessment.

Speaking to Swiss public broadcasters, SRF and RTS, Süssli said that if the international situation deteriorates further, the bunkers’ firepower could be restored – with parliamentary approval.

In 2023, the army halted the sale of these bunkers to private individuals and associations. Until now, the plan had been to repurpose them as command centres or ammunition depots – not to reactivate their destructive capabilities.