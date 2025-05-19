There will be no Muslim burial ground in Weinfelden like this one at the Witikon cemetery. The population rejected it.

Although no federal proposals were put to the vote yesterday, many cantons and municipalities were nevertheless busy voting and choosing. At municipal level, a referendum in Weinfelden, canton Thurgau, caused a stir.

Decisions were made in 14 cantons and numerous municipalities over the weekend. For example, there will be no social detectives in canton Uri – the bill for the new social welfare law was rejected by 50.7% of voters, as reported by SRF. The Uri Social Welfare Act is almost 30 years old. The Centre Party had initiated a revision of the law, the Radical-Liberal Party and the Swiss People’s Party were behind it, while the Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the Liberal Greens opposed the bill.

The decision in Weinfelden in canton Thurgau made the headlines. There is to be no burial ground according to Muslim tradition there: just under 52% of the electorate rejected the new cemetery regulations. The bill was still undisputed in the city parliament: the new cemetery regulations were approved by 24 votes to four. The far-right Federal Democratic Union, with the support of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, launched a referendum against it, which resulted in almost 1,000 signatures.

On Friday, I reported here on the renovation of Bern’s iconic Marzili outdoor pool. Bern’s voters approved the construction loan of CHF66.8 million ($80.1 million) at the ballot box; 20,100 people voted in favour of the project, while 7,272 rejected it. This corresponds to a 73.4% yes vote. However, according to Berner Zeitung/Der Bund, there are still two sticking points in the implementation: keeping to the timetable and reaching agreement with the 11 opponents who are fighting the planned removal of 130 car parking spaces, among other things.