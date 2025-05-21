An unusually quick vote. The signatures against the new e-ID law were only delivered to the Federal Chancellery on April 17 this year.

The topics for the federal vote on September 28 were announced today by the government. The people will have their say on the new Digital Identity Act (e-ID), against which a referendum has been launched, and on the imposition of secondary residences.

Free and optional, e-ID is intended to make it easier, among other things, to apply online for a criminal record or driving licence, or to allow people to prove their age online to buy alcohol, for example. It is planned to be introduced in 2026 at the earliest and will be in public hands, unlike the privately managed e-ID that the public rejected in 2021.

The other issue on the ballot concerns parliament’s decision in December to abolish the taxable rental value for main and secondary residences. For the tourism cantons, however, this decision would lead to a significant loss of revenue.

Parliament therefore approved a special tax on secondary residences for personal use. The cantons will be free to decide whether to levy this tax. Since the amendment involves changing the constitution, it is subject to a mandatory referendum.

A curiosity: in canton Graubünden these federal votes will be the first in which questions on the ballot papers will also be written in Romansh.