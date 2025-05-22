Swiss media are taking a look back at the career of one of Switzerland’s best-known artists on the international art scene. Jean Tinguely was born exactly one hundred years ago, on May 25, 1925.

The artist, who died in 1991, had several strings to his bow: painter, draughtsman and sculptor. He is best known for his animated mechanical sculptures and the monumental sculptures he created with his second wife, Niki de Saint Phalle.

Several exhibitions and events are planned over the coming weeks in Switzerland and Europe to celebrate the centenary of his birth. The Swiss cities of Fribourg, where he was born, and Basel, where he grew up, will be organising a series of special events.

The prize for originality goes to the Museum Tinguely in Basel. Until August 30, the public can discover the artist’s work by taking a ride on a ghost train set up in front of the museum.