Today in Switzerland

Negotiations on institutional relations between Switzerland and the EU “are in the home straight”, said Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis before his meeting near Bern today with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic “to take stock of the situation”.

According to the foreign ministry, the talks on the negotiation package “are continuing at a brisk pace”. The meeting was supposed to take place as early as this summer, but it was cancelled at the last moment, apparently because the negotiating positions were too far apart.

The negotiations should be concluded by the end of the year. In principle, existing agreements are to be updated and expanded. In particular, these are agreements in the areas of land transport, electricity, health, state aid and the free movement of people. Sefcovic recently stated that the negotiations were among the “most intense of his career”.

As soon as the negotiations with the EU have been initialled, the government will forward the agreement to parliament. If parliament approves it, the dossier will be submitted to the people. A vote is expected in autumn 2026 at the earliest.