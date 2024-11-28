Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?

Hosted by: Claire Micallef

Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Sometimes things don’t always live up to expectations in the new country you’ve moved to. Your new job might not go as well as you hoped at first and meeting people and making friends can prove to be difficult.

Have you emigrated from Switzerland? How did you feel when you left and first settled in your new home? What psychological challenges did you encounter and how did you deal with them?

I plan to write an article on this subject and I’m keen to get the views of Swiss people abroad to use in my article. If you are happy to share your experiences, you can do so below or if you prefer you can contact me confidentially by e-mail: claire.micallef@swissinfo.ch

