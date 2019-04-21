Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Swiss champions Banner year for Bern’s ice hockey and football teams

hockey players

SCB stands for Schlittschuh (ice skate) Club Bern.

(Keystone / Marcel Bieri)

It’s the first time since 1959 that the Swiss capital is the home of the nation’s best ice hockey and football teams.

Horns were honking in Bern on Saturday night after ice hockey team SCB – the “bears” – beat EV Zug, 2:1, at the season final – a home game at the PostFinance Arena in Bern. It was the team’s 16th championship title.

The win comes just a week after Bern’s Young Boys (YB) football club won the decisive match guaranteeing its status as the national champion – even though the season isn’t quite finished. It’s the club’s 13th Swiss title.

football players

National champions two years in a row: YB

(Keystone / Anthony Anex)

The mayor of Bern, Alec von Graffenried, remarked on Twitter that the double-championship had never happened within his lifetime.

AvG

tweet

While YB is wildly popular in the city of Bern, SCB has a strong national following. City authorities are now looking into an official double-celebration.

 

Keystone-SDA/sm

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters