This content was published on April 21, 2019 4:26 PM

SCB stands for Schlittschuh (ice skate) Club Bern. (Keystone / Marcel Bieri)

It’s the first time since 1959 that the Swiss capital is the home of the nation’s best ice hockey and football teams.

Horns were honking in Bern on Saturday night after ice hockey team SCB – the “bears” – beat EV Zug, 2:1, at the season final – a home game at the PostFinance Arena in Bern. It was the team’s 16th championship title.

The win comes just a week after Bern’s Young Boys (YB) football club won the decisive match guaranteeing its status as the national champion – even though the season isn’t quite finished. It’s the club’s 13th Swiss title.

National champions two years in a row: YB (Keystone / Anthony Anex)

The mayor of Bern, Alec von Graffenried, remarked on Twitter that the double-championship had never happened within his lifetime.

AvG tweet Once in a lifetime! Das het‘s no noe gä sit i uf dr Wält bi! Gratulation #bärnrockt — Alec von Graffenried (@avongraffenried) April 20, 2019

While YB is wildly popular in the city of Bern, SCB has a strong national following. City authorities are now looking into an official double-celebration.

Keystone-SDA/sm

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram