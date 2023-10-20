Swiss court annuls Sperisen's 15-year sentence

Lawyers for Sperisen speak to the media outside of the courthouse. © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

read aloud pause

X

The Federal Court has overturned Erwin Sperisen's 15-year prison sentence for aiding and abetting murder. This followed a decision by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

This content was published on October 20, 2023 - 12:50

Keystone-SDA

The Geneva cantonal court handed down the original verdict against the former police chief of Guatemala in 2018. In a ruling scheduled for publication on Monday, the Supreme Court partially allows Sperisen's appeal.

This is based on the ECHR ruling of June 13th. The Human Rights Court in Strasbourg came to the conclusion that the President of the Appeal Chamber of the Geneva Court of Appeal was biased.

The Federal Court referred the case back to the Geneva courts so that they could resume the proceedings as they were at the beginning of October 2017. It did not decide whether to release Sperisen. This was suspended at the request of the Geneva public prosecutor's office.

The decision rests with the cantonal criminal and enforcement court.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative