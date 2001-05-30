Swiss culture and clichés on show near Interlaken

Tourists visiting the Bernese Oberland resort usually buy a couple of souvenir postcards before leaving. The organisers of a new exhibition, "Let's meet again", are taking a different approach to viewing the region.
On June 2, they will be presenting the Bernese Oberland through the eyes of the millions of tourists who pass through the region every year.
On display at the "Alte Mühle" (old mill) in Unterseen near Interlaken, the exhibition is more than just a tribute to tourists, who are responsible for the lion's share of jobs in the region. It also gives the local population a unique view of their home from a foreigner's perspective.
An artist accompanied by a mime act will entertain guests staying for dinner at the Alte Mühle.
On June 3, guests can sign up for various workshops focusing on Swiss folklore, including alphorn playing, flag throwing and traditional dancing.
An exhibition of traditional Swiss wrestling will be held the following day at the Rugenbräu Brewery in Interlaken.
