Organic boom sees sales exceed CHF4 billion

Despite dampened consumer confidence due to inflation and rising prices, consumers increasingly turned to produce with organic certification last year. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / CHRISTIAN BEUTLER

Sales of organic produce increased to CHF4.08 billion ($4.46 billion) in Switzerland last year, with organic farmers achieving a retail market share of 11.6%.

This compares to CHF3.87 billion in 2022 and marks a 0.4 percentage point increase in market share on the previous year, Bio Suisse, the main organisation of organic agriculture in Switzerland, announced on Wednesday.

Despite dampened consumer confidence due to inflation and rising prices, shoppers increasingly turned to organic-certified products last year. According to Bio Suisse, there is a long-term trend towards more organic and regional produce.

+ Read more: is 100% organic farming a revolution too far?

At the end of last year, 7,362 farms were accredited as organic, 21 more than the previous year. There was also only a slight increase in the number of certified retailers and processing companies with just 48 additions. At the end of last year, a total of 1,356 licence holders had been awarded organic certification.

