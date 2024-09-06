Listening: Swatch subsidiary Breguet gets a new CEO
Gregory Kissling, currently vice president of product development at Omega, will take up the post on October 1, 2024.
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA
The premium brand Breguet, which belongs to the Swatch watch group, is getting a new CEO. Kissling, a 47-year-old engineer from Neuchâtel, has worked for the Swatch Group for more than 20 years. He will succeed Lionel a Marca, a spokesperson for the Biel/Bienne-based company confirmed a report in the newspaper Le Temps on Friday.
The outgoing Breguet boss Lionel a Marca is moving to Blancpain, another luxury watch brand of the Swatch Group, as vice president for operations. He will also take over as head of product development in the prestige brands division.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
How centuries of Swiss emigrants left their mark on the US
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.