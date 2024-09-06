Swatch subsidiary Breguet gets a new CEO

Keystone-SDA

Gregory Kissling, currently vice president of product development at Omega, will take up the post on October 1, 2024.

The premium brand Breguet, which belongs to the Swatch watch group, is getting a new CEO. Kissling, a 47-year-old engineer from Neuchâtel, has worked for the Swatch Group for more than 20 years. He will succeed Lionel a Marca, a spokesperson for the Biel/Bienne-based company confirmed a report in the newspaper Le Temps on Friday.

The outgoing Breguet boss Lionel a Marca is moving to Blancpain, another luxury watch brand of the Swatch Group, as vice president for operations. He will also take over as head of product development in the prestige brands division.

