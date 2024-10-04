Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Made

Swiss ski lift firms bounce back from Covid-19 restrictions

The challenges facing Swiss mountain railways
The challenges facing Swiss mountain railways Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss ski lift firms bounce back from Covid-19 restrictions
Listening: Swiss ski lift firms bounce back from Covid-19 restrictions

Ski lift and cable car companies have posted a "robust financial recovery" following the end of the restrictions linked to the Covid-19, according to a study. Guaranteed snow coverage and value-added summer experiences are having a very positive impact on profitability.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

With targeted investments in technical snowmaking and the strengthening of summer activities, they will be able to assert themselves in the long term. The analysis, carried out by the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, found that 30% of winter ski lift operators and 75% of cable car operators surveyed had a good to very good return on investment.

+ Get the most important Swiss news directly in your inbox

The financial situation of 77 ropeway companies in Switzerland was analysed in depth for the period 2022/23 and in multi-year comparison, their umbrella organization said in a press release on Friday. The study covers 19 cable car and 58 winter sports facilities. It sheds light on their financial recovery and future challenges.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
189 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Trees can live for thousands of years

More

Swiss-led study unravels tree growth and longevity

This content was published on Trees reach old age using different strategies. This is shown by a Swiss-led research team with over 100 scientists from all over the world in a new study, for which they analyzed trees that live to be over three thousand years old.

Read more: Swiss-led study unravels tree growth and longevity

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR