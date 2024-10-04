Swiss ski lift firms bounce back from Covid-19 restrictions

The challenges facing Swiss mountain railways Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Ski lift and cable car companies have posted a "robust financial recovery" following the end of the restrictions linked to the Covid-19, according to a study. Guaranteed snow coverage and value-added summer experiences are having a very positive impact on profitability.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les remontées mécaniques suisses face à leurs défis Original Read more: Les remontées mécaniques suisses face à leurs défis

With targeted investments in technical snowmaking and the strengthening of summer activities, they will be able to assert themselves in the long term. The analysis, carried out by the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, found that 30% of winter ski lift operators and 75% of cable car operators surveyed had a good to very good return on investment.

+ Get the most important Swiss news directly in your inbox

The financial situation of 77 ropeway companies in Switzerland was analysed in depth for the period 2022/23 and in multi-year comparison, their umbrella organization said in a press release on Friday. The study covers 19 cable car and 58 winter sports facilities. It sheds light on their financial recovery and future challenges.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.