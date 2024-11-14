Top Swiss court confirms Yoko Ono’s ownership of John Lennon’s watch
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Top Swiss court confirms Yoko Ono’s ownership of John Lennon’s watch
Yoko Ono is the fully entitled owner of a watch given to John Lennon two months before his murder. The Swiss Federal Court has rejected an appeal by a collector against a decision by the Geneva court in 2023.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Yoko Ono ist Besitzerin einer John Lennon geschenkten Uhr
Original
The collector had acquired the watch ten years ago in Germany. For the Federal Court, there is no doubt that Yoko Ono, the widow of the ex-Beatle after his murder on December 8, 1980 by Mark David Chapman, is the rightful owner of the watch.
In its ruling, the Geneva court found that the watch had been stolen by one of Yoko Ono’s former chauffeurs. There was no indication that the Ono could have given the chauffeur such a personal object belonging to her husband.
More
More
John Lennon’s stolen watch found in Geneva
This content was published on
The mystery is solved: one of the most sought-after stolen watches in the world has turned up in Geneva.
As the watch had been stolen, the Federal Court ruled that the collector could not have legally obtained possession of it. According to the German law applicable in the specific case, the good faith of the buyer also plays no role, states the ruling published on Friday.
The watch, a Patek Philippe chronograph with a moon phase display, was purchased in New York in 1980. Yoko Ono had the words engraved on the back: “(JUST LIKE) STARTING OVER LOVE YOKO 10-9-1980 N.Y.C”. She gave the watch to John Lennon for his 40th birthday on October 9, 1980.
After the murder, the watch was kept in Ono’s apartment. It was listed in the musician’s estate. It later came into the hands of the man who had been Ono’s chauffeur between 1995 and 2005.
More
More
Yoko, an artist in her own-o right
This content was published on
Initially demonised by the mainstream, Yoko Ono is now feted as one of the most influential avant-garde artists of her time in a Swiss exhibition.
The watch was handed over by a third party to a German auction house for sale. The complainant bought it there in 2014 and then had it valued by a Geneva auction house. When Ono found out about this, she was unaware that the watch was no longer in her possession. When the collector filed a lawsuit to establish ownership, Ono contested it. The Geneva court of first instance and later the High Court of the Canton of Geneva found that Yoko Ono was the only legitimate owner.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
Why cars still reign supreme in ‘rail-nation’ Switzerland
Beer sales in Switzerland watered down by bad weather
This content was published on
The past brewing year fell through in Switzerland, partly due to the bad weather. Beer sales shrank again. For the first time, per capita consumption fell below the 50 liter mark.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.