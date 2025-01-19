Beyond the peaks: seven films to discover the Swiss mountains

From a punk revolution in winter sports to climbing legends, from pioneering women to melting glaciers in Switzerland; this new Swiss Films series celebrates the Swiss love of mountains and the great outdoors.

This winter, we present a selection of seven films, with English subtitles, to take you on a journey through Switzerland’s Alpine wonders.

It’s not just the high mountains that have attracted top climbers from around the world, it’s also the remarkable individuals who have made their mark. For example Rita Christen, the first female president of the Swiss Mountain Guide Association and one of only about 40 female guides in Switzerland.

After all, the Swiss love their lakes, forests and mountains. But if you’re interested in finding out more about the fascinating – yet shrinking – Swiss glaciers, we’ve got you covered with two documentaries about this pressing issue.

More Rebels in the snow: a history of Swiss snowboarding This content was published on A journey through 40 years of Swiss snowboarding culture, with the pioneers, punks and pop stars who triggered a revolution in winter sports. Read more: Rebels in the snow: a history of Swiss snowboarding

More Climbing the iconic Eiger mountain in Switzerland This content was published on The Eiger, situated in the Bernese Oberland, is one of the most famous mountains in the Swiss Alps. This spectacular video takes you on a climb to the top. Read more: Climbing the iconic Eiger mountain in Switzerland

More Rita Christen – Switzerland’s pioneering mountain guide This content was published on Rita Christen is exceptional. The first female president of the Swiss Mountain Guide Association is one of only 40 or so female guides in Switzerland. Read more: Rita Christen – Switzerland’s pioneering mountain guide

More The Swiss Miracle: Nature This content was published on Whether it’s picnicking, camping or hiking (with or without clothes), the Swiss love the great outdoors. Read more: The Swiss Miracle: Nature

More Inside the belly of a Swiss ice giant This content was published on A documentary film crew goes on a breath-taking journey deep inside the Plaine-Morte glacier to better understand the meltwater flows. Read more: Inside the belly of a Swiss ice giant

More Saving Ticino’s disappearing glaciers This content was published on The bad news: global warming means the glaciers in canton Ticino will have pretty much vanished in about ten years. Is there any good news? Read more: Saving Ticino’s disappearing glaciers

More Leap of Faith This content was published on The dizzying south face of Poncione d’Alnasca, a mountain in southern Switzerland, attracts the best climbers in the world. Read more: Leap of Faith