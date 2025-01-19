Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Beyond the peaks: seven films to discover the Swiss mountains

Illustration of a person climbing a mountain and another person with a snowboard
Kai Reusser / SWI swissinfo.ch
From a punk revolution in winter sports to climbing legends, from pioneering women to melting glaciers in Switzerland; this new Swiss Films series celebrates the Swiss love of mountains and the great outdoors.

This content was published on
1 minute
SWI swissinfo.ch

This winter, we present a selection of seven films, with English subtitles, to take you on a journey through Switzerland’s Alpine wonders.

It’s not just the high mountains that have attracted top climbers from around the world, it’s also the remarkable individuals who have made their mark. For example Rita Christen, the first female president of the Swiss Mountain Guide Association and one of only about 40 female guides in Switzerland.

After all, the Swiss love their lakes, forests and mountains. But if you’re interested in finding out more about the fascinating – yet shrinking – Swiss glaciers, we’ve got you covered with two documentaries about this pressing issue.

Watch all the films now.

