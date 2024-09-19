Parliament approves an extra CHF4 billion for the Swiss army

4 billion more for the army, offset by other items Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The army will have CHF4 billion more for the years 2025 to 2028. On Thursday, the House of Representatives approved the increase requested by the Senate. The increase will be offset against other federal budget items.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr L’armée aura 4 milliards de plus, compensés sur d’autres postes Original Read more: L’armée aura 4 milliards de plus, compensés sur d’autres postes

The Swiss government had proposed a military spending ceiling of CHF25.8 billion for the period 2025 to 2028. In June, the Senate supported an increase in the ceiling to CHF29.8 billion (about $30.36 billion) against the advice of the government and the political left. On Thursday, the House of Representatives voted in favour by 110 votes to 78. This boost will enable the army spending to reach 1% of GDP by 2030, rather than 2035 as originally planned.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

There was a lively debate on how to finance these additional expenses. In the end, the choice fell on belt-tightening in international development aid, personnel costs (including border personnel, federal police and the intelligence service), by increasing the army’s efficiency, and by additional revenues resulting from the reduction in the cantons’ share of direct federal tax.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.