Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Parliament approves an extra CHF4 billion for the Swiss army

4 billion more for the army, offset by other items
4 billion more for the army, offset by other items Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Parliament approves an extra CHF4 billion for the Swiss army
Listening: Parliament approves an extra CHF4 billion for the Swiss army

The army will have CHF4 billion more for the years 2025 to 2028. On Thursday, the House of Representatives approved the increase requested by the Senate. The increase will be offset against other federal budget items.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government had proposed a military spending ceiling of CHF25.8 billion for the period 2025 to 2028. In June, the Senate supported an increase in the ceiling to CHF29.8 billion (about $30.36 billion) against the advice of the government and the political left. On Thursday, the House of Representatives voted in favour by 110 votes to 78. This boost will enable the army spending to reach 1% of GDP by 2030, rather than 2035 as originally planned.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

There was a lively debate on how to finance these additional expenses. In the end, the choice fell on belt-tightening in international development aid, personnel costs (including border personnel, federal police and the intelligence service), by increasing the army’s efficiency, and by additional revenues resulting from the reduction in the cantons’ share of direct federal tax.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
67 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
45 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

FDFA expresses concern after explosions in Lebanon

More

Swiss foreign ministry expresses concern after explosions in Lebanon

This content was published on The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has expressed its deep concern following the explosions in Lebanon on Tuesday. In a post on X, it calls on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint in order to prevent a major regional escalation.

Read more: Swiss foreign ministry expresses concern after explosions in Lebanon
Meyer Burger replaces top management and announces job cuts

More

Meyer Burger replaces top management and cuts 200 jobs

This content was published on The ailing solar company Meyer Burger is attempting to break free with a new restructuring programme. The CEO is leaving the company. Numerous employees will also lose their jobs.

Read more: Meyer Burger replaces top management and cuts 200 jobs

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR