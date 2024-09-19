Parliament approves an extra CHF4 billion for the Swiss army
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Parliament approves an extra CHF4 billion for the Swiss army
The army will have CHF4 billion more for the years 2025 to 2028. On Thursday, the House of Representatives approved the increase requested by the Senate. The increase will be offset against other federal budget items.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
L’armée aura 4 milliards de plus, compensés sur d’autres postes
Original
The Swiss government had proposed a military spending ceiling of CHF25.8 billion for the period 2025 to 2028. In June, the Senate supported an increase in the ceiling to CHF29.8 billion (about $30.36 billion) against the advice of the government and the political left. On Thursday, the House of Representatives voted in favour by 110 votes to 78. This boost will enable the army spending to reach 1% of GDP by 2030, rather than 2035 as originally planned.
There was a lively debate on how to finance these additional expenses. In the end, the choice fell on belt-tightening in international development aid, personnel costs (including border personnel, federal police and the intelligence service), by increasing the army’s efficiency, and by additional revenues resulting from the reduction in the cantons’ share of direct federal tax.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
Swiss politician resigns after firing shots at Jesus picture
Swiss foreign ministry expresses concern after explosions in Lebanon
This content was published on
The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has expressed its deep concern following the explosions in Lebanon on Tuesday. In a post on X, it calls on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint in order to prevent a major regional escalation.
Meyer Burger replaces top management and cuts 200 jobs
This content was published on
The ailing solar company Meyer Burger is attempting to break free with a new restructuring programme. The CEO is leaving the company. Numerous employees will also lose their jobs.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.