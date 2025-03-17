Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Switzerland acts to plug gaps in civilian protection service

Civilian protection personnel to be mobilised
Civilian protection personnel to be mobilised Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Switzerland acts to plug gaps in civilian protection service

Swiss civil servants could in future be drafted into the civil protection service if it is understaffed.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

On Monday, parliament approved two bills aimed at strengthening civil protection.

Civil servants may be required to spend a maximum of 80 days in a civil protection organisation that is permanently understaffed. Left-leaning political parties denounced the measure as an attack on civilian service.

Cantons would have to exhaust all the means at their disposal to fill their staffing gaps before resorting to people now obliged to perform civilian service.

It is also planned to extend the obligation to serve in civil protection to certain persons liable for military service and to former members of the armed forces.

The House of Representatives also raised the maximum age for service to 40, compared with 38 in the Federal Council’s version and 36 at present. The Senate approved this on Monday.

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

