Coo d’état: Basel struggles to enforce pigeon-feeding ban

Pigeon at train station
This pigeon at Zurich station is safe. As long as it doesn't get on a train to Basel. Keystone
Coo d’état: Basel struggles to enforce pigeon-feeding ban
Police in the Swiss canton of Basel City have issued only eight fines since the ban on pigeon feeding came into force in July 2020. Enforcement of the ban is difficult, the cantonal government admitted in a statement on Friday.

Keystone-SDA

They said pigeons continue to be fed very often, both intentionally and unintentionally. This creates a massive oversupply of food for the birds, according to the report on the legal admissibility of the pigeon initiative, which was submitted in April with over 3,000 signatures.

The initiative calls for the city’s pigeon population to be halved to around 3,000-4,000. This is to be achieved, among other things, by opening at least one pigeon loft per neighbourhood where the animals are fed. The canton closed the eight existing pigeon lofts in stages from 2016.

The referendum also demands veterinary care for sick and injured pigeons as well as official care places and, if necessary, permanent care places. The pigeon population should also be controlled by replacing eggs with dummies.

+ Bern finds new approach to limit the pigeon populationExternal link

In 2016 the urban pigeon population was estimated to be 5,000-8,000. It is unclear how many pigeons currently live in Basel City, as the canton does not monitor them, according to the report.

The initiative “does not demand anything impossible and is feasible”, the cantonal government writes. It is therefore asking the cantonal parliament to approve the legal admissibility of the initiative “New urban pigeon concept for the canton of Basel City”.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

