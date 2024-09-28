Swiss F/A-18 fighter jet training ban continues on safety grounds

The Swiss Air Force continues to suspend training operations with the F/A-18 fleet, following issues with oxygen supply in the aircraft.

Deutsch de Weiter kein Ausbildungs- und Trainingsbetrieb bei F/A-18-Kampfjets Original Read more: Weiter kein Ausbildungs- und Trainingsbetrieb bei F/A-18-Kampfjets

It is not yet clear when operations with the F/A-18 fighter jets will resume.

An army spokesman told the Keystone-SDA news agency that it was not yet possible to say. Specialists are now being consulted to determine whether the problems with the oxygen supply affect individual aircraft or the entire fleet.

However, the fleet can still be used for air policing, the statement continued. This means that operational readiness remains guaranteed.

On Thursday, the Defense Group reported that pilots had noticed irregularities in the oxygen supply to F/A-18 fighter jets in recent days.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

