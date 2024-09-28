Swiss F/A-18 fighter jet training ban continues on safety grounds

It is not yet clear when operations with the F/A-18 fighter jets will resume.
An army spokesman told the Keystone-SDA news agency that it was not yet possible to say. Specialists are now being consulted to determine whether the problems with the oxygen supply affect individual aircraft or the entire fleet.
However, the fleet can still be used for air policing, the statement continued. This means that operational readiness remains guaranteed.
More
More
Switzerland risks paying billions if US jets are delivered late
This content was published on
If the delivery of F-35 fighter jets from the United States is delayed in Switzerland, the Alpine country could pay up to CHF1.75 billion.
On Thursday, the Defense Group reported that pilots had noticed irregularities in the oxygen supply to F/A-18 fighter jets in recent days.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
Swiss reject biodiversity and pension reform proposals
Glacier melt causes changes to Swiss-Italian border
This content was published on
Switzerland has adapted its borders with Italy and France. The changes with Italy are linked to melting glaciers, while those with France concern a tram line and rivers in the Geneva region.
Zermatt restaurateurs sentenced for defying Covid-19 measures
This content was published on
A Swiss court has given three restaurateurs in Zermatt, who were arrested in 2021 after repeatedly ignoring police orders to close their establishment, suspended sentences and fines.
Report: one in five Swiss tunnels damaged, but safe
This content was published on
According to Switzerland's Federal Roads Office (Astra), national roads are in good condition overall. Almost one in five tunnels has moderate damage but they are safe, it said on Thursday.
Swiss couple sentenced for enslaving two housekeepers
This content was published on
A 46-year-old Swiss man has received a three year sentence, including nine months in jail, for exploiting, locking up and handcuffing two housekeepers he brought to Switzerland between 2018 and 2019.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.