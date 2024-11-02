Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss to reduce administrative burden on farms from 2026

Farmers will have to wait until 2026 for fewer controls
Farmers will have to wait until 2026 for fewer controls Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss to reduce administrative burden on farms from 2026
Listening: Swiss to reduce administrative burden on farms from 2026

From 2026 onwards, the number of inspections of farms should decrease, economics minister Guy Parmelin told the media after a roundtable discussion with agriculture stakeholders on Friday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“We must avoid duplication in inspections without minimising the credibility of the farms,” ​​Parmelin told the media in Bern. Inspections will still be needed in the future because billions in subsidies for farmers are at stake. “But we must try to better coordinate these various inspections.”

Parmelin plans to organise a second meeting with the stakeholders involved in the middle of next year, at a higher level, he announced. By then, concrete measures to reduce the intensity of inspections should be defined.

The plan is to reduce the administrative burden on farmers from 2026.

The administrative burden caused by agricultural inspections is one of the main demands of Swiss farmers, who mobilised at the beginning of the year. Their movement was part of a general wave of discontent across Europe.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
304 Likes
194 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
71 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
88 Likes
76 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Switzerland gets a new tectonic map

More

Switzerland gets a new tectonic map

This content was published on Switzerland has a new tectonic map at a scale of 1:500,000, containing updates to geometry, distribution and nomenclature of the tectonic units.

Read more: Switzerland gets a new tectonic map

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR