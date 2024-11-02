Swiss to reduce administrative burden on farms from 2026

From 2026 onwards, the number of inspections of farms should decrease, economics minister Guy Parmelin told the media after a roundtable discussion with agriculture stakeholders on Friday.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les agriculteurs devront attendre 2026 pour être moins contrôlés Original Read more: Les agriculteurs devront attendre 2026 pour être moins contrôlés

“We must avoid duplication in inspections without minimising the credibility of the farms,” ​​Parmelin told the media in Bern. Inspections will still be needed in the future because billions in subsidies for farmers are at stake. “But we must try to better coordinate these various inspections.”

Parmelin plans to organise a second meeting with the stakeholders involved in the middle of next year, at a higher level, he announced. By then, concrete measures to reduce the intensity of inspections should be defined.

The plan is to reduce the administrative burden on farmers from 2026.

The administrative burden caused by agricultural inspections is one of the main demands of Swiss farmers, who mobilised at the beginning of the year. Their movement was part of a general wave of discontent across Europe.

