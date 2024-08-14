Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss Politics

Swiss government scrambles to deal with egg shortage

eggs
The government is responding to a request from the egg sector. Keystone / Christian Beutler
Swiss government scrambles to deal with egg shortage
From September 1, more eggs intended for consumption may be imported into Switzerland. In allowing this, the government wants to secure the supply of eggs for consumers for the coming months.

Keystone-SDA

The economics ministry wrote in a press release on Wednesday that the import quota would be increased in order to ensure a market-oriented supply of eggs for consumption in Switzerland over the coming months. The government is thus responding to a request from the egg sector.

Specifically, the partial tariff quota for the import of table eggs is to be increased by 7,500 tonnes to 24,928 tonnes. According to the press release, this includes a reserve. The increase in the partial tariff quota is limited to the end of the year.

In the pandemic years 2020 and 2021, changes in consumption habits led to an exceptionally high demand for eggs.

+ Cooped-up Swiss consume record number of eggs

Demand remains high, the government said. Although domestic egg production has increased by around 35% over the past ten years, additional imports are needed to meet demand, especially in periods of high consumption before Easter and Christmas.

In 2022, the Swiss consumed 186 eggs per capita. Although this is nine eggs fewer than in the previous year, it is still two more than in 2019.

Swiss Abroad

