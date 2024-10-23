Switzerland to modernise shelters amid global conflicts

Federal Council wants to modernize ageing shelters due to wars Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government plans to modernise approximately 200 protective structures over the next 15 years, citing the worsening global security situation as the driving force.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesrat will alternde Schutzbauten wegen Kriegen modernisieren Original Read more: Bundesrat will alternde Schutzbauten wegen Kriegen modernisieren

The total cost for these upgrades is estimated to be around CHF220 million ($253 million).

Switzerland’s Federal Council, its executive body, emphasised the importance of existing protective structures and their maintenance, given the altered global security landscape, in a statement on Wednesday. Consequently, it has proposed a revision of the Civil Protection Ordinance for public consultation, which will be open until February 7, 2025.

The government is planning an extensive investment programme to renew protection facilities for command and control bodies, as well as civil protection. Starting in 2027, the annual budget will need to increase from CHF9 million to between CHF14 and CHF15 million.

The cantons can cover the costs of maintaining and renewing population shelters through replacement contributions, with approximately CHF880 million available across Switzerland.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

