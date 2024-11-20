Swiss to fight organised crime with national strategy

Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans has instructed the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) to draw up a national strategy to combat organised crime in Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Mit nationaler Strategie die organisierte Kriminalität bekämpfen Original Read more: Mit nationaler Strategie die organisierte Kriminalität bekämpfen

According to Fedpol, the fight against organised crime should be defined as a task for society as a whole. The strategy is necessary because organised crime represents a growing threat in Switzerland. This applies to the security of the population, the legal economy and the rule of law, as well as to those people who fall victim to human trafficking.

The current situation reports show that Switzerland serves as a safe hub for organised crime thanks to its geographical location, strong financial infrastructure and political stability. This applies to criminal activities such as international drug trafficking, human trafficking, people smuggling, arms trafficking and money laundering.

According to Fedpol, the Conference of Cantonal Justice and Police Directors (KKJPD), the Conference of Cantonal Police Commanders of Switzerland (KKPKS), the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland and other authorities will participate in the development of the strategy.

