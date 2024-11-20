Swiss to fight organised crime with national strategy

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans has instructed the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) to draw up a national strategy to combat organised crime in Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

According to Fedpol, the fight against organised crime should be defined as a task for society as a whole. The strategy is necessary because organised crime represents a growing threat in Switzerland. This applies to the security of the population, the legal economy and the rule of law, as well as to those people who fall victim to human trafficking.

+ Police chief: Switzerland is ‘too attractive’ for organised crime

The current situation reports show that Switzerland serves as a safe hub for organised crime thanks to its geographical location, strong financial infrastructure and political stability. This applies to criminal activities such as international drug trafficking, human trafficking, people smuggling, arms trafficking and money laundering.

According to Fedpol, the Conference of Cantonal Justice and Police Directors (KKJPD), the Conference of Cantonal Police Commanders of Switzerland (KKPKS), the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland and other authorities will participate in the development of the strategy.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

