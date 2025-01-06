Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Gerhard Pfister to step down as Swiss Centre Party leader

Gerhard Pfister to step down as Chairman of the Centre in summer 2025
Gerhard Pfister to step down as head of the Centre Party in the summer. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Gerhard Pfister to step down as Swiss Centre Party leader
Listening: Gerhard Pfister to step down as Swiss Centre Party leader

Swiss Centre Party president Gerhard Pfister will step down next summer, the party announced in a press release on Monday.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

His successor will be chosen at the June party delegates’ meeting in Biel.

“In recent years, we have achieved a remarkable transformation of our party, laying the foundations for a strong Centre Party in the Swiss political landscape. Now is the right time to make way for the new generation,” Pfister is quoted in the release.

Pfister took over the leadership of the Centre Party in April 2016 when the party was still called the PDC. Under his leadership, the party not only changed its name, but also merged with the PBD.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
58 Likes
33 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
28 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

Have you heard something about Swiss diplomacy that you’d like us to fact check?

Not all information circulating about Switzerland’s foreign relations is accurate or well understood. Tell us what you'd like us to fact check or clarify.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

New car sales shrink by 5 percent in 2024

More

Swiss new car sales shrank by 5% in 2024

This content was published on Significantly fewer new cars were sold in Switzerland in 2024 than the previous year as demand for electric cars and plug-in hybrids declined.

Read more: Swiss new car sales shrank by 5% in 2024

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR