Gerhard Pfister to step down as Swiss Centre Party leader

Gerhard Pfister to step down as head of the Centre Party in the summer. Keystone-SDA

Swiss Centre Party president Gerhard Pfister will step down next summer, the party announced in a press release on Monday.

His successor will be chosen at the June party delegates’ meeting in Biel.

“In recent years, we have achieved a remarkable transformation of our party, laying the foundations for a strong Centre Party in the Swiss political landscape. Now is the right time to make way for the new generation,” Pfister is quoted in the release.

Pfister took over the leadership of the Centre Party in April 2016 when the party was still called the PDC. Under his leadership, the party not only changed its name, but also merged with the PBD.

