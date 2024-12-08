Swiss anti-EEA politician, Chevallaz, dies aged 77

This career soldier was the son of former government minister Georges-André Chevallaz.
The former infantry brigade 2 commander had a turbulent political career, according to an obituary in 24 Heures. He was a member of three political parties before settling with the rightwing Swiss People’s Party.
A staunch anti-European, Chevallaz was vice-president of the Action for an Independent and Neutral Switzerland (ASIN), and led its successful campaign in French-speaking Switzerland against the European Economic Area in the 1992 Swiss referendum.
Martin Chevallaz was also a member of the canton Vaud Grand Council between 2002 and 2006.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
