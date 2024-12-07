Swiss pension forecast fiasco caused by faulty methodology
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Incorrect forecasting of Swiss pension expenditure resulted from faulty methodology rather than classic miscalculations, an investigation has found. Voters were presented with the incorrect financial outlook ahead of referendum votes on pension reform.
This information could be found both in the voting documents for September 2022 and in those for the vote on the 13th AHV pension on March 3 of this year.
At the beginning of August, interior minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider ordered an administrative investigation to determine the cause of the discrepancies in the pension financial forecasts.
Stéphane Rossini, head of the Swiss social insurance office, announced his resignation at the end of June 2025.
Old-age and survivors’ (known as the AHV/AVS) pension expenditure in 2033 is likely to be around CHF4 billion ($4.7 billion), or approximately 6% lower than previously calculated.
