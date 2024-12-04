Parliament confirms 13th pension payment to be paid once a year in December

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

The 13th pension is paid once a year, in December.
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The 13th old-age pension payment will be paid out as planned from December 2026, the Swiss Senate confirmed on Wednesday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

On March 3, 58.2% of Swiss voters backed the left-wing “Better living in retirement” initiativeExternal link, which proposes an additional monthly pension payment to help pensioners struggling to make ends meet.

+ Swiss vote: ‘yes’ to higher pensions, ‘no’ to retiring later

The initiative will come into force in 2026. It will cost around CHF4.2 billion ($4.7 billion) a year. Value-added tax (VAT) is to be increased by 0.7 percentage points in Switzerland to finance the 13th monthly pension payment.

+ Swiss VAT to rise by 0.7 points to finance 13th pension payment

The additional money will be paid to everyone entitled to an old-age state pension. The supplement will have no impact on the amount of monthly old-age pensions, and will not be taken into account in the calculation of income qualifying for supplementary benefits.

The House of Representatives will not take a position on the financing of this pension. The preparatory commission considered that the fund’s financial situation did not require an immediate source of financing, and that parliament should take its time to analyse the situation.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

