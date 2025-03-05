Swiss parliament clears way for thermal power reserve

The Swiss Senate has agreed in principle to enshrine a thermal power reserve into law, along with the possible operation of gas-fired power plants and other emergency power provisions.

In this way, Switzerland should be better equipped for energy shortages. The House of Representatives has already voted through the measure.

On Wednesday, the Senate unanimously approved the corresponding amendments to the Electricity Supply Act, the CO2 Act and the Energy Act in the overall vote.

The rules currently enshrined by emergency law in the Winter Reserve Ordinance, which is valid until the end of 2026, will thus be placed on a permanent legal basis.

The bill regulates the use of a thermal reserve. This consists of reserve power plants that can be operated with oil and gas, pooled emergency power groups and combined heat and power plants. The hydropower reserve has already been enshrined in law with the adoption of the Energy Management Decree.

As the Senate decided to make a number of amendments, the matter will now return to the House of Representatives.

