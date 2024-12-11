Swiss parliament approves a five-year ban on Hamas

Parliament endorses five-year ban on Hamas

Hamas will become a banned group in Switzerland for five years. After the Senate, the House of Representatives accepted a government proposal drawn up after the attack by the Islamist group on October 7, 2023.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le Parlement avalise l’interdiction du Hamas pendant cinq ans Original Read more: Le Parlement avalise l’interdiction du Hamas pendant cinq ans

The House of Representatives accepted the Hamas ban on Wednesday by 168 votes to six. A faction of the Green Party abstained. The Senate had already agreed to the decree on Tuesday.

The governing Federal Council’s draft bill proposes banning Hamas and related organisations for an initial period of five years. Parliament has the option of extending the ban in the ordinary legislative procedure.

Currently, only the groups Al-Qaeda and Islamic State are banned by law in Switzerland. After the Hamas ban has been passed, it is up to the Federal Council to decide on the exact date of its implementation.

Also on the House of Represenative’s agenda on Wednesday was a committee motion calling for a ban on the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah. Due to lack of time, however, the motion was not discussed. The Senate approved an identical motion on Tuesday.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

