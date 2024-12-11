Swiss parliament approves a five-year ban on Hamas
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss parliament approves a five-year ban on Hamas
Hamas will become a banned group in Switzerland for five years. After the Senate, the House of Representatives accepted a government proposal drawn up after the attack by the Islamist group on October 7, 2023.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Le Parlement avalise l’interdiction du Hamas pendant cinq ans
Original
The governing Federal Council’s draft bill proposes banning Hamas and related organisations for an initial period of five years. Parliament has the option of extending the ban in the ordinary legislative procedure.
Currently, only the groups Al-Qaeda and Islamic State are banned by law in Switzerland. After the Hamas ban has been passed, it is up to the Federal Council to decide on the exact date of its implementation.
More
More
How easy is it for Switzerland to declare Hamas a terrorist organisation?
This content was published on
The Swiss government has expressed its willingness to ban Hamas, but doing it is not so simple.
Also on the House of Represenative’s agenda on Wednesday was a committee motion calling for a ban on the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah. Due to lack of time, however, the motion was not discussed. The Senate approved an identical motion on Tuesday.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
The CHF1,000 dance of death and other unforgettable Swiss banknotes
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.